GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are hoping to speak with the owner of a dog that reportedly bit a woman while she was out running on Thursday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a yellow Labrador Retriever-type dog allegedly bit a woman who was running on Velp Avenue on January 12.

Authorities say the victim, who sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital, told officers that she was bitten by one of two dogs that were being walked around 5:30 a.m. between Ethel Avenue and Gray Street on Velp Avenue.

Officers describe the person walking the dogs as a white man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, wearing a red-orange colored winter coat, winter hat with a headlamp, and possibly glasses.

The goal in finding the owner of the yellow Labrador Retriever-type dog is to hopefully verify current rabies vaccinations within 72 hours of the incident, officers say.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-202034. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP or can submit a tip online, or use the P3 Tips app.