KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – While booking a woman into jail, Menominee Tribal police found she was in possession of counterfeit bills.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, on Thursday officers responded to a crash in the Village of Keshena.

Police did not divulge any details about the crash but did confirm that the woman involved was arrested and taken to the tribal jail.

While she was being booked into the jail, authorities said they found four suspicious $50 bills in her belongings.

These $50 bills were later determined to be counterfeit with all of the bills having the same serial number of EL 34331474 A.

Counterfeit $50 dollar bills

Menominee Tribal Police Department is now asking that residents check and see if they have received any of these bills or are in possession of them.

Anyone who finds a counterfeit bill is asked to call their local authorities and turn them over so they can be processed properly.