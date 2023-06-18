SENECA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin are investigating a hit-and-run where a vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, hit a woman who was carrying a small child from behind on Friday morning.

According to a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the woman and child were hit while walking on the shoulder of George Road around 10:45 a.m. on June 16 in Seneca.

Deputies say that the child was not injured, however, the woman was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Center and at the time of the incident was conscious and speaking. It was noted in the release that her condition, at the time of the release, is unknown.

A chrome vehicle part was taken from the scene and is believed to be a part from the passenger side mirror, possibly from a Ford F-150 or F-250, model years 2015 to 2020.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says it is currently reviewing multiple sources of video footage from the area and are asking the driver of the suspect vehicle to turn themselves in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8701.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is being assisted in the investigation and was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Port Edwards Police Department, Wood County Rescue, United Ambulance Service, Life Link Medevac, Port Edwards Fire Department, as well as ‘two good samaritans’ during the incident.

No other information has been released.