Woman charged for dog’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The woman accused of leaving her dog in a car outside of Lambeau Field last month has been charged with a felony and a misdemeanor.

According to public documents, 55-year-old Debbie Rohloff of De Pere has been charged with mistreatment of animals causing death, a felony, and intentional failure to provide food for an animal, a misdemeanor.

On July 11, Green Bay Police say they found a golden retriever locked in a car. Officials say the dog had been in the car with the windows up for about three hours.

The dog was pronounced dead at an area animal hospital. Officials say the core temperature of the dog was higher than the hospital thermometer.

Rohloff was released on a signature bond Tuesday. She is set to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on August 21.