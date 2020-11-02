Woman charged in Brown County disappearance of Victoria Prokopovitz dies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The woman facing charges in the disappearance of Victoria Prokopovitz has died.

According to court records, the case against 68-year-old Kathryn Friday was dismissed “due to defendant is deceased.”

Friday was charged with two counts of perjury before the court and one count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Friday was arrested in May of 2019 along with her boyfriend, 75-year-old James Prokopovitz, in the case.

In April 2013, James’ wife, Victoria, was last seen at her home on Kunish Road in Pittsfield. She was reported missing the next day. Victoria, who was 60-years-old at the time of her disappearance, left behind her purse, ID, money, and cell phone.

James is facings charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, obstructing an officer, perjury, and conspiracy to commit perjury.

He claims the last thing Victoria said to him was that she was going to have a cup of coffee, then goes to bed.

He told police that he noticed she was gone when he woke up to go to work in the morning. When he got home that afternoon, he called police.

A cause of death for Friday has not been given.

James is scheduled to appear in court again in January.

