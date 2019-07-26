Woman charged in connection with Prokopovitz disappearance faces another felony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Kathryn Friday, the woman facing charges in connection with the disappearance of Victoria Prokopovitz, has been charged with a new felony.

According to public records, Friday is facing felony bail jumping as well as two counts of perjury and one count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Friday and James Prokopovitz, the husband of Victoria, were arrested in May in connection with Victoria’s 2013 disappearance.

Friday will appear in court again on September 5 for her final pre-trial. On September 11, James will appear in court for a status conference.