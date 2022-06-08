FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old woman from Fond du Lac was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) while driving northbound on Interstate 41.

According to a release, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper received a driving complaint of a vehicle that was going 15 miles per hour on I-41.

A DNR Warden initiated the traffic stop and stayed on the scene until a state trooper could conduct a sobriety test.

The driver, Antoinette Jessup, was arrested for OWI, her fourth offense.

