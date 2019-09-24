Woman, child suffer serious injuries after two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan Co.

TOWN OF MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) A woman and a child sustained incapacitating injuries following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-43 South at County Road FF.

According to witnesses, a vehicle was traveling south on I-43 at a high rate of speed when it struck the back of another southbound vehicle occupied by two adults and a child.

The female adult passenger and the child were seriously injured while the driver was treated and released with minor injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was arrested for OWI and reckless driving. The driver sustained minor injuries from the crash.

No other information has been released.