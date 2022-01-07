Woman cited for OWI after stolen car chase across Outagamie Co., multiple spike strips used

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A stolen car chase across Outagamie County ended up with the stolen vehicle having three out of four tires flattened from spike strips and the driver cited for operating under the influence.

According to the Kaukauna Police Department, on Jan 2 a vehicle was stolen at a gas station in Grand Chute. Authorities say that the owner of the vehicle was possibly injured while trying to stop the theft while happening.

The vehicle was then pursued by the Wisconsin State Patrol towards Kaukauna on I-41. The State Patrol unit reportedly had to stop the pursuit.

Fox Valley Metro officers found the stolen vehicle shortly later still on I-41. Kaukauna officer Pelot joined in on the pursuit just south of STH 55/Delanglade Street as a backup officer. Speeds reportedly reached 90 to 100 mph.

Another Kaukauan Officer deployed a spike strip and the vehicle ran over the device. A second tire deflation device was used shortly later and the vehicle ran over that one as well.

Officials say that three of the tires on the stolen vehicle were flattened and it eventually stopped just north of CTH J. Multiple officers performed a ‘high-risk traffic stop’ and were able to take the driver into custody.

The driver was a 37-year-old woman and was booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

She was booked for:

Taking a vehicle without owner consent

Recklessly endangering safety

Eluding an officer

Felony bail jumping

She is also facing the following citations:

Operating while under the influence

Speeding

Operating While Suspended

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.