APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-year-old Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide on Thursday after a deadly car crash in September of 2021.

Garcia was traveling at speeds over 100 mph before colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Silia Hurula from Appleton, died at the scene after her vehicle burst into flames.

Irma Garcia’s Mugshot

After arriving on the scene, officers tried to rescue Hurula but were unsuccessful due to the intense heat from the flames. Officers found Garcia unconscious with a severe head wound in her car.

According to the criminal complaint, Garcia slammed into the back of Hurula’s vehicle at East Calumet Street and Oneida Street in the City of Appleton.

A traffic engineer with the City of Appleton estimates that Garcia’s vehicle was driving close to 100 mph on the city streets. The complaint said that the black box inside her vehicle reported it was at speeds of 105 mph before the crash.

During an interview after the crash, Garcia admitted to police that she had taken mushrooms hours before the crash, but she did not believe that was what caused the crash. Rather Garcia believed her family was trying to kill her and said there was a car following her for the longest time that night.

Irma Garcia’s sentencing is scheduled for October 19 and could face up to 60 years in the prison system.