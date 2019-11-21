Woman credited for saving two men from drug overdose in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) A woman is being credited for saving two men early Thursday morning.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue say it happened around 5:28 a.m. at 315 East Merrill Street when they responded for a report of two men passed out on the sidewalk and not responding.

The woman was driving on Merrill when she saw the men, that’s when she stopped and called 9-1-1.

Paramedics arrives and treated the two for drug overdose and for hypothermia. Both men were conscious when transported to the hospital.