Woman critically injured after being hit by car

RANTOUL, Wis. (WFRV) — The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a car early Monday morning.

According to police, the victim, a 34-year-old woman from Rantoul, left her home to investigate noises she heard by the garage. The police report states the suspect had parked on the side of the road and went into the woman’s garage. Police say after being confronted by the victim, the suspect got into his car and hit the woman, critically injuring her.

Police say they found a car in a ditch about a mile away from the scene. They believe this to be the car involved in the incident.

The suspect has been arrested and was hospitalized with minor injuries before being transported to the Calumet County Jail. Police say the suspect could be charged with OWI causing injury as well as burglary. The investigation is ongoing.