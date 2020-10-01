Woman dead after Brown County vehicle rollover

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman is dead after a vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Scott on Wednesday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. after a vehicle traveling north on Nicolet Drive south of Fischer Road was reportedly traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the vehicle then left the roadway, entered the east ditch, and flipped over.

The 27-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say they believe the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Sheriff’s Office says they continue to investigate the incident.

