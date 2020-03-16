1  of  16
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Woman dead after Calumet County motorcycle crash

WOODVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is dead after a motorcycle accident in Calumet County on Sunday night.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 10 west of County Highway D in the Town of Woodville.

Authorities say an initial investigation determined the motorcycle, operated by a 53-year-old Neenah man, was traveling west on Highway 10. The man reportedly lost control of the motorcycle, causing the woman to be ejected.

The woman was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah where she died as a result of the injuries. The man was uninjured, according to Calumet County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office says an unidentified, small, older, green car may have been traveling westbound on Highway 10 at the same time of the crash. Anyone with information regarding the green car or the motorcycle crash are asked to contact the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office at 920-849-2335 or the Calumet County Crimestoppers at 1-877-765-8327.

The crash remains under investigation.

