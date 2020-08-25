Woman dead, man in custody after report of shots fired in Oconto County

TOWN OF DOTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old Reedsburg woman is dead and a 29-year-old man from Baraboo is in custody after a report of shots fired in Oconto County.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of shots fired at a home in the Town of Doty on Fridy just before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, authorities immediately began life-saving measures on a 31-year-old Reedsburg woman. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

A 29-year-old Baraboo man was taken into custody and transported to the Oconto County Jail.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.