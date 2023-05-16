EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County after a woman left the road and hit a tree.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on May 16 around 8 a.m., a report came in of a single-vehicle crash on CTH B just east of the Village of Eden. The initial information indicated that the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was trapped inside and was non-responsive and having trouble breathing. Authorities say the driver, identified as a 50-year-old woman from Eden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be related to speed or impaired driving. The name of the driver was not released.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.