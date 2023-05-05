HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old woman died at the scene of what the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department is describing as a ‘traffic-related incident.’

A release from the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department states that officers responded to the scene on WIS 29 near Hillcrest Drive around 4:15 p.m. on May 4.

Officers say that as a result of the incident, a 37-year-old woman died at the scene.

It was noted that there are no criminal charges anticipated at this time and no further information will be released on this investigation.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oneida Police Department, Hobart Fire Department and First Responders, County Rescue, Brown County Medical Examiner, and the Brown County Highway Department.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department also offered its condolences to the family of the woman.

No further details have been released.