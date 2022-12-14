CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old woman from Racine has succumbed to her injuries after reportedly being hit head-on by an intoxicated driver in southeast Wisconsin.

Authorities with the Village of Caledonia Police Department provided an update on the incident that happened around 6:15 a.m. on December 12 on HWY 32.

Officers say that the victim, Johanna Pascoe, passed away on December 13 after being hospitalized for life-threatening injuries a day earlier.

The suspect, 21-year-old Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez is being held in the Racine County Jail on recommended charges that include Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.

Officers are continuing to ‘investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the crash.’

Authorities also say that an additional witness came forward after the incident, stating that he was almost hit by Rodriguez moments before Pascoe was struck.

With so much education as it relates to drunk/drugged driving and numerous rideshare options, there is absolutely no reason for tragedies like this to occur. Village of Caledonia Police Department

The following charges have been recommended against Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez:

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle

Knowingly Operating without a License Causing Death

Operating Left of Center Causing Death

2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Due to the incident being an ongoing investigation, no additional details were provided.