Woman flown to UW Hospital in Madison after vehicle was struck by truck in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 77-year-old woman was flown to UW Hospital in Madison after her vehicle was struck by a truck on Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, just before 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on CTH A at the intersection with CTH C in the Township of Fox Lake.

Officials report an initial investigation showed that a Jeep was traveling west on CTH C and approaching a stop sign at the intersection with CTH A failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a 2017 Freightliner towing an enclosed box trailer.

Authorities say the driver of the Jeep was a 77-year-old woman and the sole occupant of the vehicle. The woman was reportedly taken to Beaver Dam Hospital where she was immediately flown by MedFlight helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison. Deputies say the driver of the Freightliner was 48 years old and was not injured during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fox Lake Fire Department, Fox Lake EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, MedFlight, DCERT and the Dodge County Highway Department.