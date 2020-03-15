1  of  20
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Woman from Shiocton flown to local hospital after single-vehicle crash

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Deer Creek on Saturday night.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection on County Highway FF/Balsam and found an SUV in the east side ditch of County Highway FF that had appeared to have rolled over.

Authorities report the passenger in the vehicle was a 50-year-old woman from Shiocton who was flown to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 38-year-old woman also from Shiocton who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.

