SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening while attempting to cross the street in Sheboygan Falls.

According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, when emergency personnel responded to the 500 block of North Main Street and WIS 32.

Authorities say that a preliminary investigation showed that the woman was hit by a vehicle that was traveling northbound while she was attempting to cross the road.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The woman was transported to a local hospital after life-saving measures were performed, and was later flown by Flight for Life for additional care.

Officers report the woman to be in critical condition.

No further information will be released at this time due to the incident being under investigation.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department was assisted by the Sheboygan County sheriff’s Department, Kohler Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

