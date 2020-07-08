Woman in custody after alleged stabbing at Menominee Lighthouse Pier

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old woman is in custody after an alleged stabbing at the Menominee Lighthouse Pier.

Menominee Police say they were dispatched shortly after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday evening for a person with a knife wound.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

