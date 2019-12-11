Woman in Oshkosh pushed to the ground while jogging, Police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating what they call ‘a suspicious incident’.

According to police, on December 8 a woman jogging near Nevada Avenue and Menominee Drive in Oshkosh was approached by a man and pushed to the ground. The man then fled the area.

Officers describe the man as a younger African American, wearing a red sweatshirt, and dark-colored sweatpants. He had a green backpack and may have been riding a bike prior to this occurring.

No one was injured and no property was taken during this incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.