Woman in WI loses phone & purse after throwing them at burglar

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin is without her purse and phone after she threw them at a burglar who walked into her garage after she parked her vehicle.

According to the Whitefish Bay Police Department, on Jan. 27 around 10:45 p.m. authorities were notified of an armed robbery that happened in the 4800 block of North Newhall Street.

Authorities say a woman was returning home and parked her vehicle in the garage. A subject walked into the garage and showed a firearm. The subject was described as a black man around 20 to 30-years-old and wearing a large dark-colored jacket and a baseball cap.

The woman then reportedly threw her purse and phone at the suspect, who then picked the items up and ran to a vehicle.

The vehicle was a 2-door sedan with a ‘loud exhaust’.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.