Woman in WI loses phone & purse after throwing them at burglar

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin is without her purse and phone after she threw them at a burglar who walked into her garage after she parked her vehicle.

According to the Whitefish Bay Police Department, on Jan. 27 around 10:45 p.m. authorities were notified of an armed robbery that happened in the 4800 block of North Newhall Street.

Authorities say a woman was returning home and parked her vehicle in the garage. A subject walked into the garage and showed a firearm. The subject was described as a black man around 20 to 30-years-old and wearing a large dark-colored jacket and a baseball cap.

The woman then reportedly threw her purse and phone at the suspect, who then picked the items up and ran to a vehicle.

The vehicle was a 2-door sedan with a ‘loud exhaust’.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Amid win streak, St. Norbert men's hockey team seeks familiar goal

Locker Room: Keys to next season

Inside Skinny

Locker Room: Rodgers, LaFleur, Gary

Locker Room: Packers eliminated from playoffs

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA