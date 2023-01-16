DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a central Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.

The woman then said the vehicle was now being driven by an unknown man and did not know where they were going. The man was reportedly refusing to release the woman from the vehicle and was driving at high speeds.

About an half hour later, a Columbia County Deputy saw the vehicle driving westbound on HWY 188 in West Point Township. Authorities say the vehicle tried to elude deputies and troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Tire deflation devices were used, but the driver continued to try to flee while driving on the rims. Eventually, the vehicle left the roadway and hit multiple objects along the roadway.

Deputies and troopers were able to get the vehicle stopped after it reportedly lost control and became disabled in a parking lot. The driver was taken into custody, and the woman in the vehicle was reportedly uninjured.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old Kyle Wagner from New York. Authorities believe that Wagner was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Wagner was booked into the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:

Felony Eluding

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Consent

False Imprisonment

Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated

Reckless Driving Endangering Safety

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Multiple agencies helped with this incident. No additional information was provided.