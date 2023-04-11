WOODLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in central Wisconsin was arrested after allegedly running a woman over while driving a tractor.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, on April 9 around 5:40 p.m., the dispatch center got a report of a tractor accident on Grover Road. The person reporting the incident said she was run over by a tractor.

A deputy got to the scene and found a woman who had reportedly fallen off a tractor and was run over by a trailer tire. The woman was reportedly being tended to by EMS when the deputy go there.

Authorities say the woman was sent to a hospital by Med Flight.

The driver of the tractor was identified as 58-year-old Dean Kruger. When the deputy was talking with Kruger, he reportedly saw signs of impairment.

After performing field sobriety tests, Kruger was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated 3rd Offense. Charges of Operating While Intoxicated 3rd Offense was reportedly referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

The Cazenovia EMS and FIre, Reedsburg EMS and UW Med Flight assisted the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, no charges have been officially filed. No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.