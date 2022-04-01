CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A passenger decided she didn’t want to be involved in a police chase and jumped out of the moving vehicle as a Madison man continued to run from authorities.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on March 28 they received information that a wanted man from Madison was renting a hotel room in Caledonia. The man reportedly had outstanding warrants and authorities responded to the hotel.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Paul Ripp. Ripp reportedly saw the deputies arrive at the hotel and left the area in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.

Ripp did not stop for authorities which lead to a vehicle chase. The chase happened over several miles, and a woman passenger inside Ripp’s vehicle called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman reportedly said she wanted to get out of the vehicle, and told authorities that once the vehicle slowed down she was going to jump out.

Not long after, authorities saw the woman jump from the vehicle as it slowed down. Deputies checked on the woman’s welfare and she was not seriously injured.

Ripp was able to temporarily evade the authorities, but his vehicle was later found abandoned in a wooded area. Drones, K9s and foot searches were all used but he was not found.

The next morning, Ripp was located at a hotel in the Wisconsin Dells. Ripp was reportedly taken into custody by law enforcement.

Photo courtesy of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

He was transported and booked into the Columbia County Jail for the following charges:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

Manufacture/deliver methamphetamine (338 grams or 3/4 pound)

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety

Felony bail jumping

Misdemeanor bail jumping

Multiple traffic citations

Active warrant arrest

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Dells Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.