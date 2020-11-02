Woman indicted for assault with intent to murder on Menominee Indian Reservation

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee woman has been indicted in federal court for assault with intent to commit murder on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against 35-year-old Michelle Pamonicutt of Keshena, who allegedly assaulted a man with intent to murder.

The charges are related to an incident that occured on October 27, 2019.

Federal officials say the indictment charged Pamonicutt with Assualt with Intent to Murder. If convicted, Pamonicutt faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

Menominee Tribal Police continue to search for a person of interest after human remains were found in an abandoned and burned vehicle in August.

In late July, the Menominee Tribe announced $10,000 in rewards for information regarding two missing Menominee Tribal member cases.

A $5,000 reward for information about Katelyn Kelley, a tribal member who has been missing since June 16, 2020, and a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Robert Lyons, a tribal member missing since June 4, 2017.

