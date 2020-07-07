FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Woman injured after bringing gun to Fondy Sports Aqua Park, charges referred

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges are being referred against a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman that sustained an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday at the Fondy Sports Aqua Park.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to the Aqua Park at around 12:23 p.m. for a patient that received an accidental gunshot wound to the leg.

An initial investigation shows the woman had the firearm in her purse when it became wet at the Aqua Park. Authorities say the woman, who was later found to not be in lawful possession of the firearm, went to her vehicle to dry the weapon off when it accidentally discharged. The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was transported to a local hospital, treated, and later released.

No one else was injured in this incident.

Charges of recklessly endangering safety and carrying a concealed weapon are being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

