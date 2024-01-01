AUBURN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a 19-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash before being hit by another vehicle and dragged three miles down the highway.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 1:10 a.m. for a reported crash on Highway 45 near Sandy Road in the Township of Auburn.

Officials say the crashed vehicle was headed south on Highway 45 when it left the roadway into a ditch before striking a culvert, overturning several times, and ejecting four out of its five occupants.

After being ejected from the vehicle, the driver, a 19-year-old Hartford woman, was reportedly hit by another vehicle and her body was found three miles away from the initial crash.

Of the four other occupants, a 17-year-old man from West Bend was taken to a hospital by ambulance with critical injuries, a 21-year-old from Iron Ridge and a 16-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, and another 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for minor injuries

Authorities state that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and at this time the names of those involved are not being released as the incident remains under investigation.