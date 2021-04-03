Woman killed in ATV crash in northern Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A woman was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in the Wisconsin township of Schley.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the 69-year-old woman was operating an atv near the Prairie River in northern Wisconsin on Friday. It appeared she was attempting to maneuver the vehicle near an embankment, but drove the vehicle into the river.

The woman was found downstream a short distance from the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says it is still investigating the crash, but alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod

Neenah divers hope to make splash at state