Woman needs five stitches after getting bit by dog, Manitowoc PD looking owners

Local News

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for information on a dog, or its owners, that bit a woman who ended up requiring five stitches.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on July 28 around 3:00 p.m., a Manitowoc woman was walking in the area of the North Pier when she asked a man and a woman if she could pet their dog. The woman says the dog was a large breed, muscular build, blonde and white male dog.

As the woman bent over to pet the dog it bit her in the forearm and ended up cutting her. The cut reportedly required five stitches.

The man apologized for the dog biting and the woman asked if the owners could follower her to a local medical facility so she could get treatment. The victim would not see the man and woman again.

Authorities are looking for information on the dog, or the owners, so they can get vaccination information to help the treatment of the bite victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500.

