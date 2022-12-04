WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than two weeks after a Wrightstown woman was arrested after a ‘significant’ amount of drugs was found at her home, she was arrested again while out on bond.

In a Facebook post by the Wrightstown Police Department, officers state that they were back at her home on High Street in Wrightstown assisting with the service of an eviction.

During the eviction service, officers reportedly located drug paraphernalia sitting out in the open.

According to officers, Felicia Genz, who was out on bond for her previous charges, was taken into custody, again.

During the search, Genz told officers that a man was hiding in the residence. The man, later identified as Ryan Sticha, refused officers’ commands to come out of hiding.

Wrightstown Police Department

A Green Bay Police Department K9 found Sticha and ‘assisted in his removal from his hiding spot.’ Sticha was subsequently taken into custody.

After a search warrant was obtained, the Brown County Drug Task Force assisted Wrightstown Police in finding more drugs and paraphernalia at the residence.

Genz was again formally charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking House

Possession with Intent to Deliver

All within 1,000 feet of a school

Authorities say that Sticha was charged with many of the same charges but additional charges of resisting arrest were included.

Back in November, Genz was taken into custody during a traffic stop after officers reportedly found drugs in her vehicle, and at her home following a search warrant.

The Wrightstown Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Drug Task Force, and Wrightstown First Responders.

No other information was provided but Local 5 will provide an update to this story when new details are released.