GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman who is facing multiple charges including mutilating a corpse and homicide pleaded not guilty and a trial date has been set.

24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness pleaded not guilty to the charges related to an incident back in February 2022. She is accused of killing and mutilating a man.

Court records show that Schabusiness is facing the following charges:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Mutilating a Corpse

3rd-Degree Sexual Assault

The trial is reportedly set for October 24, 2022. Local 5 had a photographer in the courtroom.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.