CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who had been allegedly claiming to work for a southeastern Wisconsin fire department to update fire extinguisher tags at local businesses was arrested.

According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the woman who was reportedly claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire Department was arrested on Wednesday.

On February 2, the Caledonia Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that law enforcement “does not offer services to update your fire extinguisher tags.”

Officers also warned business owners about someone walking into businesses claiming to be from either the fire or police department and wanting to charge them to update fire extinguisher tags.

The suspect faces two charges of Attempted Theft by Fraud and two charges of Impersonating a Government Official.

No additional information about the incidents was provided.