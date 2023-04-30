WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in central Wisconsin have launched an investigation after pulling a woman out of the water near the West Washington Street Bridge in Wausau on Saturday evening.

According to the Wausau Police Department, first responders arrived at the scene just before 5:50 p.m. on April 29 and were able to pull the woman out of the water.

Wausau Officers and Wausau Fire Department Emergency Medical Technicians performed resuscitation efforts, the release stated.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is ‘receiving medical treatment.’

The investigation remains ongoing and no additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story if new information is released.