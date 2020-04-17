Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Woman receiving cancer treatment in Appleton surprised by parade of family, friends

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman receiving her last treatment of her first round of cancer treatment at Ascension St. Elizabeth in Appleton received quite the surprise on Wednesday.

Shelly Griffin was missing her family and friends while receiving treatment. Unbeknownst to her, her husband had a trick up his sleeve right outside.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Twenty of Griffin’s family and friends gathered outside the hospital with motivational signs to cheer Shelly and her team on during this challenging time. While they couldn’t physically be together, Griffin says the show of support met the world to her.

“Everyone was yelling and clapping – ‘I love you’ and ‘good luck’…. it warmed my heart, made me feel so good.”

Photos courtesy Ascension Wisconsin

According to Ascension St. Elizabeth, the parade had a ripple effect – nurses, doctors, and associates who saw the parade visited Griffin to share how much it meant to see such inspiring messages of hope.

Recipes, fitness tips, and more from Local 5 Live

One nurse shared that, in all her years at Ascension St. Elizabeth, she had never seen anything quite like this.

Earlier this week, Ascension’s Mercy Campus in Oshkosh celebrated the discharge of a coronavirus ICU patient. Watch how doctors and nurses celebrated here.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"