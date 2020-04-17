Woman receiving cancer treatment in Appleton surprised by parade of family, friends

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman receiving her last treatment of her first round of cancer treatment at Ascension St. Elizabeth in Appleton received quite the surprise on Wednesday.

Shelly Griffin was missing her family and friends while receiving treatment. Unbeknownst to her, her husband had a trick up his sleeve right outside.

Twenty of Griffin’s family and friends gathered outside the hospital with motivational signs to cheer Shelly and her team on during this challenging time. While they couldn’t physically be together, Griffin says the show of support met the world to her.

“Everyone was yelling and clapping – ‘I love you’ and ‘good luck’…. it warmed my heart, made me feel so good.”

Photos courtesy Ascension Wisconsin

According to Ascension St. Elizabeth, the parade had a ripple effect – nurses, doctors, and associates who saw the parade visited Griffin to share how much it meant to see such inspiring messages of hope.

One nurse shared that, in all her years at Ascension St. Elizabeth, she had never seen anything quite like this.

