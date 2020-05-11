Woman rescued from overturned vehicle after leading Fond du Lac deputies on pursuit

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman had to be extricated and transported to a local hospital after leading Fond du Lac and Winnebago County authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle Sunday night.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on I-41 near Highway 26 shortly after 11 p.m. The driver had reported failed to yield when authorities in Winnebago County attempted a traffic stop.

Deputies in Fond du Lac County located the vehicle near Eldorado and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver again failed to stop. The vehicle attempted to exit I-41 to Highway OO, but lost control on the off ramp.

Authorities say the vehicle crashed and overturned, trapping the driver. Fond du Lac County officials immediately worked to extricate the driver. She was then transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman is now being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail for felony elluding and multiple traffic citations.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit lasted about four miles.

