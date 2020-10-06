NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Woman sentenced for hiding mother’s body, living off her Social Security checks in Marinette County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Marinette County woman has been sentenced for hiding her mother’s body and living off her Social Security and investments last year.

Court records show 61-year-old Paula Bergold has been sentenced to seven years of probation after being convicted of hiding a corpse in Marinette county Court in July.

In early March, Bergold entered an insanity plea in the case.

According to officials, Bergold put the body in a small plastic tub and kept it in a basement of her Peshtigo home.

A neighbor called police because Ruby had not been seen in about four months and Bergold was reportedly “being evasive to where Ruby might be.”

Bergold told police she found her mother dead in a chair and couldn’t bring herself to call authorities, according to a criminal complaint. After the body began to smell, she put it in the container.

She allegedly told police she’d been living off her mother’s Social Security income and investments, and said her concern about money played into her decision not to report her mother’s death.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets