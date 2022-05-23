FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Fond du Lac had to be transported to a hospital after a shooting incident that authorities described as targeted.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on May 22 around 10:45 p.m., it was notified of shots fired in the area of Cemetery Road and Lakeshore Drive. It was reported that a person in a vehicle fired multiple rounds, hitting one person.

Authorities found a 37-year-old Fond du Lac woman that was shot in the leg. The suspect was not at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital, and her injury was deemed ‘minor in nature’.

There were no other injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing, and officials say the general public is not in danger. It was mentioned that the shooting appeared to target the people at the residence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 920-929-3370.