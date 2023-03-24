OREGON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are investigating a sexual assault that happened on a bike trail on Thursday, March 23.

According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the assault happened on the Oregon Rotary Bike Trail, just off County Highway D in the Town of Oregon.

Deputies responded to the 911 call around 5:00 p.m., where the female reported that she had been walking on the train when a man ran toward her. The man allegedly tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

It was reported that the woman was able to fight him off and run to a nearby home before being transported to a local hospital.

The suspect fled to a nearby parking lot and is believed to have left the area in a vehicle. The man is described as a white male, around 5’10” tall, with a slender build. He has short dark hair and a short scruffy beard. He was wearing jeans and a neon yellow hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who may have information related to this crime is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900. Deputies are working with the Oregon Police Department to provide extra patrol in the area.