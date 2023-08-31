MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle pushed a woman driver out of the car during a traffic stop and sped off, dragging her with.

The Madison Police Department spotted 43-year-old David M. Seely, a suspect in a different crime, riding in the vehicle on East Washington Street on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. in the City of Madison.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the unidentified female driver pulled the vehicle over. That is when Seely allegedly hit the woman and pushed her out of the car during the stop.

Seely then reportedly got behind the wheel and attempted to speed away, dragging the woman several feet before crashing into a parked car.

Seely attempted to grab his backpack as a K9 unit, and officers approached the vehicle. He allegedly ignored requests to leave the vehicle and was eventually apprehended by the K9.

Police say they located a loaded handgun inside the backpack.

David Seely was arrested for domestic recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail after he was medically cleared from the hospital. As for the woman inside the vehicle, she was taken to the hospital for her injuries and is expected to be okay.

This incident remains under investigation at this time.

No additional details were provided.