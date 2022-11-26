SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel rescued a woman who was trapped in a vehicle after it rolled over in eastern Wisconsin causing a power line pole to land on top of the car.

In a Facebook post by the Grafton Fire Department, authorities responded to CTH W and East Sauk Road around 10:45 a.m. on November 25.

Authorities received a report of one vehicle off the roadway, down an embankment with a power line on the car, and that one person was trapped in the car.

Grafton Fire Department

Grafton Fire Department

Officers from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Saukville Police Department were able to rescue the trapped woman from the pinned-down vehicle.

The Grafton Paramedic unit transported the woman to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other information was provided.