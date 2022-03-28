DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after she allegedly, among other things, threw a grill at a neighbor’s garage, tried to assault an officer, and resisted arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 24 around 6:30 a.m. officers with the De Pere Police Department were sent to the 900 block of Aldrin Street for a disturbance complaint. While officers were arriving, calls came in saying that a woman was outside banging on windows and doors.

Officers arrived and found a woman reportedly naked from the waist down and bleeding from her hand. Officials say the bleeding was caused by throwing the grill.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Jessica Monfils, was described as disorderly and irrational. When officers tried to approach her she reportedly started screaming and running toward the officer.

Monfils was knocked to the ground as officers tried to handcuff her, but she was actively resisting and they had a ‘hard time controlling her movements’. Officers then tried a ‘drive stun’ which is where they make direct contact with the electric stun device and her back area. This reportedly had no effect on her.

They then tried a traditional shock on her, but it again had little effect. Monfils still tried to resist and pull away, and officers tried one more action. They used another ‘drive stun’ but this time instead of her back, it was on her lower right leg.

One of the officers was able to handcuff her, but they said she still showed little reaction to the electronic control device.

Even after she was in custody, Monfils continued to resist. She tried to pull away and kicked at the officers with her legs.

Authorities say that Monfils made some statements, including:

She was ‘possessed and dead’

After other officers arrived she said she was seeing a ‘Leprechaun’

Officers said that Monfils was saying things like she was possessed by a demon, was seeing leprechauns, and made sexual comments throughout the entire event.

It was later determined that Monfils was staying with the original person who notified the authorities of the disturbance. After being transported to a hospital, she denied doing any drugs except her prescribed medication.

While Monfils was staying at the residence, she was described as being awake most of the time. It was also mentioned that Monfils would talk to the walls and talk about demons.

Monfils is facing the following charges:

Battery to a Law enforcement Officer

Obstructing an Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Damage to Property

Battery

She is scheduled to appear in court on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.