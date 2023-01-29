JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man.

Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery but after reaching a plea that charge was dismissed but read in court for sentencing consideration.

Court records show that Snow was sentenced to 7 years in prison with 5 years of extended supervision.

A release provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office states that Snow was found guilty due to a no contest plea of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime for the December 2017 incident that left one man dead.

District Attorney Emily Hynek noted at sentencing that Snow had reportedly had a history of bragging about the heroin she was distributing in the Jackson County area.

Hynek also stated that Snow knew the substance she was distributing had led to previous overdoses but considered the potential loss of life an “acceptable risk” if it meant continuing her drug-dealing enterprise.

No additional information was provided in the release.