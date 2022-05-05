GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local marketing organization, with the help of individuals from all over the country, was able to donate over $10,000 to Ukrainian women in need.

During the month of March, the women of Elevate97, a print and marketing company based in Ashwaubenon, set out on a goal to support Ukrainian women impacted by the Russian invasion.

To do this the group launched the Women Helping Women initiative which entailed the women of Elevate97 designing, hand-making, and selling, nearly 1,000 t-shirts.

By the end of the campaign, the group raised almost $12,000. Elevate97 owner and CEO, Kate Burgess, shared that t-shirt purchases came from 28 different states.

“We are truly touched to see so many people come together to provide support in whatever way they can to those affected by the war in Ukraine,” said Burgess.

Elevate97 tells Local 5 that the funds were donated to the Urgent Action Fund (UAF) for Women’s Human Rights to go toward its Urgent Response Fund in Ukraine.

“On behalf of all of us at Urgent Action Fund, thank you for Elevate97’s incredible generosity,” said Samaria Johnson, Development Coordinator at Urgent Action Fund. “We’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support for our Urgent Response Fund: Ukraine and the trust placed in our organization to do this work. We do not take the support for granted!”