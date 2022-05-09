GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Women are helping other women achieve their dream of being a homeowner in Wisconsin as part of the Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program.

Local 5’s Faith Alford got to talk with organizers about what goes into setting up these kinds of events, like the one that happened Monday on Elm Street. The event was centered on local women in media helping out, which also included Local 5 Live’s Lisa Malak and Millaine Wells.

“We have skilled staff but we also have volunteers. Each of the build days we have out here actually built the house – then the homeowners who are approved have mandatory sweat equity hours that they have to put in,” said Jessica Diederich, the CEO of Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

“The reward of it is you get to work alongside the homeowner. You’re actually impacting their life so that’s a really, really neat thing that we can deliver for the volunteers,” added Diederich.

Officials with the non-profit are hoping Monday’s build will encourage women to join the program, which will be “under construction” from May 1 through June 30.

Once finished, this will be the 128th house to be built in Brown County.