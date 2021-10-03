GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Women Supporting Women: Bellin Health Women’s Half Marathon runs to the finish line

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a great sight to see when women support and lift each other up, and fortunately, that’s all we saw during the Bellin Women’s Half Marathon Relay & 5K.

On Saturday, women of all ages participated in the Bellin Women’s Half Marathon Relay & 5K held in Green Bay to celebrate and motivate one another.

Runners from the ages of 4 to 91 took part in the race which aimed to build camaraderie while highlighting health and well-being.

Participants had the option to do the run virtually or in-person with the in-person event including a Women’s Inspiration Dinner – yum!

Check out some of the fun photos and videos from the event below.

  Courtesy: Bellin Women's Half Marathon
