Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region award 11 local organizations $65,000

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region has awarded 11 local organizations more around $65,000 in grants aimed to improve the lives of women and girls in the community.

The Women’s Fund says when selecting the organizations to fund it considered programs in the Fox Valley Region that addressed safety, basic needs, educational opportunities, economic security, and leadership development for women and girls.

The 2020 Women’s Fund Grant recipients are as follow:

  • The Center for Suicide Awareness- Supporting female veterans is receiving $4,000.
  • The Fox Valley Literacy – Clintonville ELL Program is receiving $10,000.
  • The Fox Valley Technical College Foundation – Success in Motion is receiving $4,000.
  • The Girls on the Run Northeast Wisconsin – Maplewood Middle School Heart and Sole Program is receiving $5,000.
  • The Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs – Momentum Group is receiving $4,000.
  • The LEAVEN – Sustainable Future Program is receiving $5,000.
  • The Life Tools Foundation – Shoulders to Stand On is receiving $10,000.
  • The Pillars – Transitional Housing Case Management is receiving $4,000.
  • The Reach Counseling – Financial Sustainability is receiving $4,000.
  • The SOAR – Health Education and Violence Prevention of Women with Disabilities Series is receiving $10,000.
  • The Youth Go – Lunchtime Leadership Group is receiving $5,000.

