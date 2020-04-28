Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region award 11 local organizations $65,000

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region has awarded 11 local organizations more around $65,000 in grants aimed to improve the lives of women and girls in the community.

The Women’s Fund says when selecting the organizations to fund it considered programs in the Fox Valley Region that addressed safety, basic needs, educational opportunities, economic security, and leadership development for women and girls.

The 2020 Women’s Fund Grant recipients are as follow: