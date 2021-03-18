Women’s Funds of NE WI seek local women for COVID-19 impact study

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region and three other Women’s Funds in Northeastern Wisconsin have come together to collaborate on a study.

According to a release, the survey will use local data to show that women have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 over the past year.

Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region, Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay, Women’s Fund of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, and Fond du Lac Area Women’s Fund have joined together in developing a survey to be administered by St. Norbert College’s Strategic Research Institute over the next several weeks.

Organizers say the survey aims to reveal how COVID-19 has impacted women and their families economically and socially one year since the pandemic struck the Northeastern Wisconsin region.

Once the surveying ends April 23, they say the data will be compiled into a report that will be shared with the public in June 2021 through hard copies and community presentations.

“The impact of the pandemic has been devastating for women on all levels – economically, socially, mentally, and physically. We have heard the statistics and stories from a national perspective, with this survey we want to capture the impact for women locally in Northeast Wisconsin. This data will guide us and the community on where our resources should be invested to have the greatest impact for women who need support to help them thrive,” says Julie Keller, executive director of the Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region.

Each Women’s Fund will rely on community partners to assist with the distribution of the survey, both through an online link as well as hard copies, to ensure a diverse group of women have access to completing it.

Organizers point out the survey will be available in Spanish and English.

Their goal is to have a minimum sampling of 500 women across the region, which is defined by the service areas of the four collaborating Women’s Funds.

The four Women’s Funds in the region are supported collectively by nearly $10 million in community endowments.

Together, they invest $525,000 annually back into local partner agencies through grantmaking that aligns directly with mission-focused work centered on gender equity and enhanced opportunities for women and girls.

If you want to take part in the survey, click here.